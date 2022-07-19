Murder charges dropped against Jose Alba, the Harlem bodega worker who defended himself
For the past three weeks, Alba was facing murder charges and 25 years in prison. The local and even national community have been calling on the city to drop charges against Alba, citing self defense.
Earlier today, following city-wide outrage, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dropped the murder charges against Jose Alba, a 62-year-old convenience store worker who was attacked behind the register counter while at work in Harlem, New York.
Alba defended himself and fought off his attacker with a knife. Unfortunately it ended with his attacker dead.
Rebel News witnessed first-hand the support for Alba. All over the city, New Yorkers explained to Rebel News that Alba shouldn’t be punished for defending himself.
“It was definitely self defense,” one New Yorker said. “They should drop all charges immediately.”
“You can watch the video. The worker had nowhere to run and no way to defend himself,” another said. “It was clearly self defense.”
Almost 3,000 people signed a Rebel News petition to have the charges dropped. Thankfully, Rebel News will no longer be obliged to deliver this petition to the city’s AG, as Alba is no longer considered a murderer by New York’s justice system.
