NZ doctor faces misconduct charge for not falling in line on Covid narrative
New Plymouth doctor Peter Canaday is facing disciplinary action over comments.
A New Zealand disciplinary tribunal has alleged a doctor had put at risk the medical profession’s reputation by "casting doubts" over Covid-19 vaccines.
New Plymouth doctor Peter Canaday is facing action over comments he made about vaccines during the height of the pandemic.
He is accused of overstating the number of deaths linked to the Pfizer vaccine and describing it as “an experimental biological agent”.
He is also accused of inferring a link between the Pfizer vaccine and sterility, and of recommending other treatments for Covid-19 which were "not backed by accepted scientific evidence"
The comments were made during three interviews recorded between July and August 2021, which were investigated allegedly following public complaints.
Dr Canaday’s hearing before the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal began this week.
The now-retired doctor has agreed that he made the remarks but argues they were not a departure from the standards expected of a medical practitioner.
Lawyer Hayden Wilson, acting for the Professional Conduct Committee, said statements made by Canaday were inaccurate and misleading.
“The comments were disparaging and amounted to unprofessional criticism of other health practitioners,” he told the tribunal.
He said Canaday’s comments ran the risk of discrediting the medical profession and undermining public trust and confidence in it.
