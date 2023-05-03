NZ expands support for Ukraine, increases defence commitments
PM Hipkins announces extended training and additional $5.3m in aid.
The New Zealand government has expanded its support for Ukraine as the battle with Russia continues.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins insisted that his support for Ukraine “has not waned” as he announced more defence commitments and more spending to aid the war.
He described New Zealand’s backing of Ukraine as “unprecedented”.
He said that New Zealand would extend for one year the deployment of 95 NZDF personnel currently in the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers.
Defence Minister Andrew Little emphasised that New Zealand soldiers had not and would not be deployed to Ukraine.
Hipkins also promised an extra $5.3m would be sent to Ukraine to provide humanitarian assistance, help refugees and support action against Russia in the International Criminal Court.
He also announced more sanctions, this time targeting 18 entities and nine individuals who support Russia’s war.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.