Ohio LGBTQ+ center offers monthly drag tutorials for children ages 11 and up

An LGBTQ+ center in Ohio, which receives partial financial support from county taxpayers, is conducting a monthly program where children aged 11 and above are educated about the basic concepts of drag.

Located approximately 15 miles from Cleveland, the Colors+ Youth Center opens its doors to children ranging in age from 4 to 17. The center states its operations are managed by "two licensed mental health professionals," the Daily Wire reports.

“In collaboration with Drag Queen Story Hour Cleveland, we offer monthly drag tutorials on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30pm led by a local drag performer who teaches the fundamentals of drag (makeup, costume design, and performance),” the Colors+ website reads. “Youth are able to creatively express themselves in a safe, affirming, and age appropriate way. Funded by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.”

The county's financial contribution is sourced from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, an entity that proudly claims to be “one of the largest local public funders for arts and culture in the nation, helping hundreds of organizations in Cuyahoga County connect millions of people to cultural experiences each year,” adding, “Cuyahoga Arts & Culture is a strong steward of the public’s money, investing nearly $12 million annually in organizations that bring arts and culture to life in our communities. Each year we support tens of thousands of arts and culture programs and events that enhance the lives of Cuyahoga County residents.”

In July, the Colors+ Youth Center marked a significant achievement when one of its board members was elected as the President of the Ohio Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (OACES).

“I’m thrilled to share that I have been elected to serve as 2024-25 President of the Ohio Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (OACES)!” the board member stated. “I am looking forward to my three years of service as President-elect (2023-24), President, and Past-President (2025-26) alongside the fantastic folks on the OACES Executive Board.”

Following the Supreme Court's pivotal ruling in late June that invalidated a Colorado law potentially penalizing a Christian graphic designer for refusing to design a website for a same-sex wedding, the Colors+ Youth Center expressed their thoughts on Facebook, stating: