Olivia Chow claims she was ‘unaware’ that pro-Beijing groups rallied behind her mayoral claim
On June 26, a letter to Chow read that during her campaign, the Hualian Federation and Fuqing Chamber of Commerce went 'all out' to actively support her, and even sent many volunteers to participate in the campaign.
New evidence indicates that Olivia Chow was not only apprised of the CCP-linked efforts, but that her team welcomed the assistance in her successful bid to replace outgoing Toronto mayor, John Tory.
"As Olivia Chow campaigned successfully to become Toronto’s new mayor, she received some unsolicited help from controversial sources," read an article from the National Post.
In the article, the mayor-elect’s staff stressed that Chow never requested the two groups' help, nor did they inquire if she wanted it. “We did not ask for or co-ordinate any volunteers from either organization,” said Shirven Rezvany, a spokesman for Chow.
But a video tells a different story.
First released on WeChat and discovered by Found In Translation, the recently surfaced video shows Chow’s team coordinating her campaign with the controversial Canada Toronto Fuqing Business Association (CTFBA) members.
Chow is literally *on video* meeting with the CTFQBA and recruiting them to help her win the mayoralty. It is widely known they are under investigation for operating our illegal overseas “Chinese police stations.”— Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) July 10, 2023
Her stooping to that low to win and lying about it is on her. https://t.co/Mj3HCNzhsU pic.twitter.com/lDSGHlWDpd
