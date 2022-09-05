Journalists on Trudeau's payroll will not discuss Omar Alghabra's political past honestly

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant discussed Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra's political origins, including his time as president of the Canadian Arab Federation (CAF). The CAF was once denied federal funding because of its antisemitic views, eventually resulting in a federal judge upholding the government's decision. "All of the statements and actions raised by the Minister can, in my view, reasonably lead one to the view that CAF appears to support organizations that Canada has declared to be terrorist organizations and which are arguably anti-Semitic," wrote Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn.

"He literally said Israel is a terrorist state, no one should go there. Even Jews in Toronto who dare to support Israel, they should be boycotted by the government. Hamas and Hezbollah should be legalized. The guy is an extremist, a radical, and he literally called for the legalization of terrorist groups. You'd think that that would be in the news; you'd think that that would be mentioned every time Omar Alghabra's in the news... C'mon, are you really going to get some journalists on Trudeau's media bailout to say those things?" Ezra said.

