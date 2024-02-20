One-third of Canadian doctors and over half of nurses fear COVID-19 vaccine side effects

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A survey conducted by the Public Health Agency of Canada, obtained by Blacklock's Reporter, found that many healthcare workers were apprehensive about getting COVID-19 vaccinations, with many expressing concerns about potential job loss.

"59 percent of healthcare workers reported some degree of hesitancy in their decision to get vaccinated," stated the report. It was also discovered that 31 percent of doctors and 54 percent of nurses surveyed admitted "some level of hesitancy."

“You had to get them to keep your job,” a healthcare worker told PHAC.

Another individual expressed concern about the speed at which the vaccines were released to the general public, stating that the inoculations were "developed in a matter of a couple of months that's being handed out like candy."

Yet another replied, "I have a family and a mortgage. I was like, what would I be able to do to make the same amount of money and provide for my family?"

In British Columbia, vaccination against COVID-19 is required for all employees covered by a Provincial Health Officer order, including doctors and nurses.

B.C. is the only jurisdiction in Canada that has a vaccine requirement in the healthcare system.