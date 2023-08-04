Ontarians show up to support Tamara Lich

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW

Tamara Lich was at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario this past Thursday for the final stop in her Ontario book signing tour.

The event was hosted by Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, his family and congregation. It drew a crowd of approximately 300 people who expressed solidarity and support for Tamara Lich and her recent publication “Hold The Line.”

The book depicts the perspective of Lich throughout the Freedom Convoy, which took to the nation’s capital in January and February 2022 to oppose government overreach under the guise of COVID-19 public health measures; namely vaccine passports and cross-border travel restrictions.

Pastor Hildebrant detailed his experience in Ottawa during the convoy.

“Never in my life before did I notice the extreme lies that came from the Parliament right behind me,” he said. “I was standing right there, we were part of it, I saw what the truth was and then I heard what was being said in Parliament.”

Rebel commander Ezra Levant opened the event noting how despicable it was that Lich – a five-foot nothing Metis grandmother – was held for 49 days without bail, much of it spent in solitary confinement, for an inciting mischief charge.

“The power of conformity is deep within our DNA I think," said Levant. “It is very difficult to speak out especially when every single institution in society was saying the same thing: you’d have to be crazy to go against that.”

Ben Froese, known during the convoy as “Boom Truck Ben,” said that he supports Lich because her “heart is in protecting those who have been harmed by the government.”

Boom Truck Driver Ben Froese from my film "Unacceptable Views" https://t.co/GpWAbyPvcO pic.twitter.com/PzhkIvPS8S — Citizen Camera (@CtznCamera) January 30, 2023

Another attendee described Lich’s steadfast commitment to the thousands of people that she consoled during the convoy unfolding as eloquent.

