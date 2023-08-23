Ontario court dismisses Jordan Peterson's request for judicial review of re-education order

Yanky Pollak/Rebel News

Contact the College of Psychologists of Ontario Fill out the form on this page to send an email to or call the College of Psychologists of Ontario, which is trying to censor Dr. Jordan Peterson. Email or Call

The Canadian clinical psychologist, author and social commentator was ordered to pay $25,000 in legal costs to the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) as part of Wednesday's ruling.

Jordan Peterson went to the courts to stop the College of Psychologists of Ontario from putting him through social media training. The decision is expected tomorrow. https://t.co/eaiodwx8k5 — National Post (@nationalpost) August 22, 2023

Peterson was ordered to participate in a "specified continuing education or remedial program" (a “SCERP”) regarding professionalism in public statements by the Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC) of the CPO in November 2022.

Jordan Peterson ORDERED to Reeducation Camp for Wrongthink | Guest: Sara... https://t.co/L5NPrKlBgs via @YouTube — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) January 11, 2023

A series of complaints had been formally filed and tweeted at the CPO regarding Peterson's statements about overpopulation, transgenderism, environmentalism and COVID-19.

The result in the freedom of expression case between Jordan Peterson and the College of Psychologists has been released. The CCF is disappointed in this result and reviewing now. More reaction to come.



Read it here: https://t.co/yjfUBHDHVu — Christine Van Geyn (@cvangeyn) August 23, 2023

According to Justices Backhouse, Schabas and Krawchenko of the Ontario Superior Court in their ruling:

"Dr. Peterson’s behaviour raised a moderate risk of harm to the public, which the Panel had articulated in its decision, and concluded that it was 'very concerned that the recurrence risk, in this case, was high.' It therefore concluded its chain of analysis by deciding that 'it would be appropriate and in the public interest' to require Dr. Peterson to complete a SCERP [to address his professionalism in public statements."

"The Panel in no way disagrees that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

guarantees Dr. Peterson a right to freedom of expression. However, the Panel

believes that as a Member of the College of Psychologists of Ontario, Dr. Peterson

also owes a duty to the public and to the profession to conduct himself in a way that

is consistent with professional standards and ethics. The Panel does not believe that

Dr. Peterson's public statements are currently in line with professional standards

and ethics. The proposed Undertaking would provide Dr. Peterson with the

opportunity to better understand the standards and ethical expectations for regulated health professionals who make public statements of various kinds."

On October 21, 2022, Dr. Peterson refused to sign the undertaking, stating that he is "prepared to vigorously defend his rights to free expression which the College has acknowledged are a factor in these proceedings.”

The decision of an Ontario court re the allegations levied against me by @CPOntario is due tomorrow.



I stand by what I have said and done and wish them luck in their continued prosecution.



They're going to need it.



I tweeted and otherwise expressed my opposition to trans… — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 22, 2023

Read the Court's decision here.

To support the free expression of one of the most important thinkers in the anglosphere, contact the College of Psychologists of Ontario at www.SavePeterson.com