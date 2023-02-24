Ontario medical regulator violates their own legally binding statute, cuts off public attendance to scheduled meeting

The college is apparently concerned for the safety of its staff and council members as public frustration grows around how the CPSO has conducted itself throughout the COVID narrative.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) has restricted in-person access to an upcoming public meeting, citing threats to staff and council members’ safety.

“Due to an increased number of serious threats and concern for the safety of College staff and Council members, CPSO has made the difficult decision to limit public access to our building, including our quarterly Council meetings. Accordingly, the public will not be able to attend this Council meeting in person,” the public notice issued on February 15, 2023 reads.

The move appears to violate legislation under the Regulated Health Professions Act which states that "The meetings of the Council shall be open to the public and reasonable notice shall be given to the members of the College, to the Minister, and to the public."

Oddly, the above mentioned threats were never discussed by the CPSO at their most recent meeting, as pointed out by lawyer Daniel Ari Freiheit of Lion Advovacy.

The public distrust and increasing frustrations come from years of aggressive investigation of physicians by the CPSO.

The disregarding of informed consent, compelling of speech, and invasion of personal medical records are among the accusations launched against the Ontario medical regulator.

This kind of overreach by the CPSO has prompted physicians like Dr. Khan to file criminal allegations against CEO Nancy Whitmore and other members.

Ontario doctors still face limitations on their freedom of expression by the CPSO, despite the college admitting that COVID-related recommendations and guidelines were never legislated laws or regulations.

