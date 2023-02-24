Ontario medical regulator violates their own legally binding statute, cuts off public attendance to scheduled meeting
The college is apparently concerned for the safety of its staff and council members as public frustration grows around how the CPSO has conducted itself throughout the COVID narrative.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) has restricted in-person access to an upcoming public meeting, citing threats to staff and council members’ safety.
Here you have it documented: the CPSO declaring its own emergency, thereby avoiding statutorily-enshrined open, public meetings.— Lion Advocacy (@LionAdvocacy) February 22, 2023
No question that threats should be reported to police and attendees should be screened by Toronto Police if needed.
But violating legislation? No. pic.twitter.com/WlIXQeufX9
“Due to an increased number of serious threats and concern for the safety of College staff and Council members, CPSO has made the difficult decision to limit public access to our building, including our quarterly Council meetings. Accordingly, the public will not be able to attend this Council meeting in person,” the public notice issued on February 15, 2023 reads.
The move appears to violate legislation under the Regulated Health Professions Act which states that "The meetings of the Council shall be open to the public and reasonable notice shall be given to the members of the College, to the Minister, and to the public."
Oddly, the above mentioned threats were never discussed by the CPSO at their most recent meeting, as pointed out by lawyer Daniel Ari Freiheit of Lion Advovacy.
On Jan 16, 2023 @cpso_ca issued a presser: public access to Council meetings would be denied due to threatening emails it had received "over the last few months"— Lion Advocacy (@LionAdvocacy) February 23, 2023
You'd think this would have been raised in Council on Dec 8 & 9, 2022
Nope. Check the minutes:https://t.co/qAu9TYHvDG
The public distrust and increasing frustrations come from years of aggressive investigation of physicians by the CPSO.
The @cpso_ca has aggressively investigated physicians advocating for early treatment, scooped up private patient records, yet turns a blind eye when Dr injects hundreds of babies with an unauthorized, experimental biologic. Full report👇🏻https://t.co/TSIFh86I4J— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 29, 2022
The disregarding of informed consent, compelling of speech, and invasion of personal medical records are among the accusations launched against the Ontario medical regulator.
As protesters gathered to denounce the way the @cpso_ca has bullied its members into COVID compliance, one attendee says “this is informed consent” while holding an information sheet referencing this FDA document— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) July 27, 2022
(https://t.co/YKAXyR4cly)#InformedConsent #onpoli pic.twitter.com/fYnVTGuzXK
This kind of overreach by the CPSO has prompted physicians like Dr. Khan to file criminal allegations against CEO Nancy Whitmore and other members.
Dr. Khan, an Ontario physician that recently had his license revoked by the CPSO, details why he has filed criminal allegations against the College— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 13, 2022
Full report 👇🏻https://t.co/aU2Gjjb9no pic.twitter.com/6Hl2R4kQgJ
Ontario doctors still face limitations on their freedom of expression by the CPSO, despite the college admitting that COVID-related recommendations and guidelines were never legislated laws or regulations.
- By Ezra Levant
PETITION: Stop The Censorship
41,746 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.