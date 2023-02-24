Ontario medical regulator violates their own legally binding statute, cuts off public attendance to scheduled meeting

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 41,746 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) has restricted in-person access to an upcoming public meeting, citing threats to staff and council members’ safety.

Here you have it documented: the CPSO declaring its own emergency, thereby avoiding statutorily-enshrined open, public meetings.



No question that threats should be reported to police and attendees should be screened by Toronto Police if needed.



But violating legislation? No. pic.twitter.com/WlIXQeufX9 — Lion Advocacy (@LionAdvocacy) February 22, 2023

“Due to an increased number of serious threats and concern for the safety of College staff and Council members, CPSO has made the difficult decision to limit public access to our building, including our quarterly Council meetings. Accordingly, the public will not be able to attend this Council meeting in person,” the public notice issued on February 15, 2023 reads.

The move appears to violate legislation under the Regulated Health Professions Act which states that "The meetings of the Council shall be open to the public and reasonable notice shall be given to the members of the College, to the Minister, and to the public."

Oddly, the above mentioned threats were never discussed by the CPSO at their most recent meeting, as pointed out by lawyer Daniel Ari Freiheit of Lion Advovacy.

On Jan 16, 2023 @cpso_ca issued a presser: public access to Council meetings would be denied due to threatening emails it had received "over the last few months"

You'd think this would have been raised in Council on Dec 8 & 9, 2022

Nope. Check the minutes:https://t.co/qAu9TYHvDG — Lion Advocacy (@LionAdvocacy) February 23, 2023

The public distrust and increasing frustrations come from years of aggressive investigation of physicians by the CPSO.

The @cpso_ca has aggressively investigated physicians advocating for early treatment, scooped up private patient records, yet turns a blind eye when Dr injects hundreds of babies with an unauthorized, experimental biologic. Full report👇🏻https://t.co/TSIFh86I4J — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 29, 2022

The disregarding of informed consent, compelling of speech, and invasion of personal medical records are among the accusations launched against the Ontario medical regulator.

As protesters gathered to denounce the way the @cpso_ca has bullied its members into COVID compliance, one attendee says “this is informed consent” while holding an information sheet referencing this FDA document



(https://t.co/YKAXyR4cly)#InformedConsent #onpoli pic.twitter.com/fYnVTGuzXK — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) July 27, 2022

This kind of overreach by the CPSO has prompted physicians like Dr. Khan to file criminal allegations against CEO Nancy Whitmore and other members.

Dr. Khan, an Ontario physician that recently had his license revoked by the CPSO, details why he has filed criminal allegations against the College



Full report 👇🏻https://t.co/aU2Gjjb9no pic.twitter.com/6Hl2R4kQgJ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 13, 2022

Ontario doctors still face limitations on their freedom of expression by the CPSO, despite the college admitting that COVID-related recommendations and guidelines were never legislated laws or regulations.