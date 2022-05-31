Ontario Party candidate excluded from “All Leaders Debate” due to arbitrary mask mandate

E-transfer (Canada):

A debate being organized by the Buckhorn Ratepayers Association that was advertised as open to the public has excluded a candidate in the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha due to an arbitrary, unlawful mask mandate.

Ontario Party candidate Tom Marazzo opted to give a speech to his supporters in a park nearby when he was refused entry to the Buckhorn Community Centre by debate organizers.

As a retired military officer with 25 years of experience in the army, Marazzo has a master's degree in business and has previously managed over 1 billion dollars worth of infrastructure for the Canadian Government, noting that he is quite familiar with labour relations, unions, and government regulations. He was previously involved in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and has been an outspoken voice around the inhumane, unethical, and unscientific COVID-19 response from all levels of the Canadian Government.

In his speech, Marazzo touched on everything from the issue of oil and gas, to healthcare and housing.

“One of the things that were going to do is partner with the western provinces and get a pipeline going from Alberta into Ontario… We’re going to eliminate PST on gasoline and diesel while the prices are at this level,” said the Ontario Party candidate.

On housing, he said “what we’re saying is no. There’s not enough houses for Ontarians so there will be a moratorium on all foreign investment in housing."

“The first thing that we’re going to do is hire back all of the doctors and nurses who have been put on unpaid leave or fired,” he added.

Marazzo reiterated that it’s the voter who is treated unfairly when not all registered candidates receive a voice at the debate table and regrets that attendees of the event were unable to learn more about his platform and intentions for Ontarians.