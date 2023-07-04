Oregon hiking organizations establish exclusive experiences for non-white people
One of those involved stated, 'I’ve given all my efforts to attract people… who don’t think the outdoors belongs to them. It has been a real effort.'
According to The Oregonian, hiking organizations in Portland are promoting the idea of non-white individuals joining forces in outdoor activities with the aim of enhancing their sense of safety.
The report highlights that the leaders of Unlikely Hikers, OutGrown, and People of Color Outdoors acknowledge the occasional uncertainty that black individuals may experience while exploring the wilderness, and that they “want to make recreational public land feel more welcoming to people who are more afraid of encountering a person with a prejudice than a mountain lion.”
Oregon now has segregated hiking paths for “people who are more afraid of encountering a person with a prejudice than a mountain lion.”https://t.co/o2XUKjDarB pic.twitter.com/6cg5Isi1jM— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2023
Oregon now has segregated hiking paths for “people who are more afraid of encountering a person with a prejudice than a mountain lion.”https://t.co/o2XUKjDarB pic.twitter.com/6cg5Isi1jM— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2023
One of those involved stated, “I’ve given all my efforts to attract people… who don’t think the outdoors belongs to them. It has been a real effort.”
The report continues:
Hike leaders like Wilson say people of color know Oregon’s history as a sundown state, where nonwhite people who were not a part of the community were warned not to be seen in public after sunset, and they are aware that white supremacists and Ku Klux Klan members once marched in downtown parades.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.