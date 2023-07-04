Oregon hiking organizations establish exclusive experiences for non-white people

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

According to The Oregonian, hiking organizations in Portland are promoting the idea of non-white individuals joining forces in outdoor activities with the aim of enhancing their sense of safety.

The report highlights that the leaders of Unlikely Hikers, OutGrown, and People of Color Outdoors acknowledge the occasional uncertainty that black individuals may experience while exploring the wilderness, and that they “want to make recreational public land feel more welcoming to people who are more afraid of encountering a person with a prejudice than a mountain lion.”

Oregon now has segregated hiking paths for “people who are more afraid of encountering a person with a prejudice than a mountain lion.”https://t.co/o2XUKjDarB pic.twitter.com/6cg5Isi1jM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2023

One of those involved stated, “I’ve given all my efforts to attract people… who don’t think the outdoors belongs to them. It has been a real effort.”

The report continues: