Ottawa Police declare travel for protests illegal with 'vehicle exclusion zones'

The "Rolling Thunder" convoy of motorcycles is set to begin arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon as part of a new demonstration Saturday against remaining COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed in on the Ottawa Police declaring an "exclusion zone" around several blocks of Ottawa's downtown and promising strict enforcement for protesters in the nation's capital.

