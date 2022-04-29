Ottawa Police declare travel for protests illegal with 'vehicle exclusion zones'
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weigh in on the Ottawa Police declaring an 'exclusion zone' around several blocks of Ottawa's downtown and promising strict enforcement for protesters in the nation's capital.
The "Rolling Thunder" convoy of motorcycles is set to begin arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon as part of a new demonstration Saturday against remaining COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed in on the Ottawa Police declaring an "exclusion zone" around several blocks of Ottawa's downtown and promising strict enforcement for protesters in the nation's capital.
Sign up for alerts and never miss when Rebel News goes live. DAILY Livestream's are live across all of our streaming platforms at noon ET/10 a.m. MT.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.