Ottawa police promise heavy crackdown on Freedom Convoy, despite data showing crime down in Ottawa

City officials have promised to “expand and harden the demonstration red zone,” referring to the Freedom Convoyas a dangerous, well-funded occupation.

In a series of tweets sent Friday morning, Ottawa police indicate they will be implementing a “surge and contain” strategy in neighbourhoods.

@ottawapolice and its partners are implementing a surge and contain strategy in #Ottawa’s downtown neighbourhoods to further protect neighbourhoods, restore order and prevent unlawful activity. https://t.co/KLLTxBtxVU /1 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

In connection with ongoing demonstrations, #Ottawa’s downtown residents and businesses continue to be severely impacted by unlawful acts, including harassment, mischief, hate crimes, and noise violations. /2 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

We know that additional demonstrators are coming, and we are significantly increasing our policing resources to respond. /3 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

To prevent and reduce the impacts of demonstrators entering the downtown core, and to improve neighborhood safety, @ottawapolice is implementing the following measures – effective immediately… /4 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

The crime rate in Ottawa, however, has declined during the convoy's occupation as reported Friday morning in Blacklock's Reporter:

The truckers’ blockade covers ten square blocks in the Centretown district. Preliminary police data show street crime fell sharply in the district since the protest began last Friday. The district saw 31 police calls for robbery, assault, drug trafficking, public drunkenness, stolen vehicles, store break-ins and other crimes in the week prior to the protest. There were three reports of street crime since the protest began for mischief, robbery and auto theft. Police yesterday said data were incomplete. “There have been no riots, injuries or deaths,” Police Chief Peter Sloly testified Wednesday at the Municipal Police Services Board. “We are arresting, charging and investigating bad actors.” All charges against truckers to date involved routine traffic violations or breach of a local noise bylaw for horn honking.

Major deployment of police officers in the downtown neighbourhoods: There will be approximately 150 additional uniformed and non-uniformed officers dedicated to only patrolling and addressing unlawful and threatening conduct in the most impacted neighbourhoods, including… /5 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

#Centretown, #SandyHill, #Lowertown and the #BywardMarket. This includes working with @ottawacity and NCR officials to prevent unlawful and unsafe use of public space by demonstrators. /6 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Expand and harden the perimeter of the demonstration red zone: @ottawapolice and @ottawacity will utilize concrete and heavy equipment barricades to create no-access roadways throughout the downtown core. @ottawacity will release a map of impacted roads later today. /7 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Protestor vehicles will be directed to designated parking zones outside the downtown core. Illegal parking by demonstrators will result in @OttawaBylaw enforcement, removal and impound. /8 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

If necessary, interprovincial bridges, highway off-ramps and/or roads will be closed. /9 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Enforcement directives: A surge of police officers will result in enforcement to restore public safety. This includes increased investigation enforcement and charges for all criminal acts related to hate, harassment, assaults (including spitting), intimidation, and mischief. /10 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Ottawa police are taking an anti-terrorism approach, promising to target those who have provided financial aid to the convoy's anti-lockdown efforts. Police have hinted at using national intelligence agencies to gather data on Canadians who have given money and supplies to the truckers.

Enhanced intelligence operations and investigations: National, provincial and local intelligence agencies have increased efforts to identify and target protestors who are funding/supporting/enabling unlawful and harmful activity by protestors. /11 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Investigative evidence-gathering teams are collecting financial, digital, vehicle registration, driver identification, insurance status, and other related evidence that will be used in criminal prosecutions. /12 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

@ottawapolice continues to work national security agencies, the @RCMP, the @OPP and other police agencies. We’re also working with all three levels of government to affect a safe, timely and lawful end to this unlawful and unacceptably dangerous demonstration. /21 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Police are describing the thousands of Canadians protesting their own government in their country's capital city as a well-funded 'occupation."

We take no solace in these operational successes. The demonstrators in this red zone area remain highly organized, well-funded, and extremely committed to resisting efforts to end the demonstration safely. /19 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Ottawa officials described the convoy as “dangerous,” although the crime statistics available from police do not support that claim.

This remains a very volatile and very dangerous demonstration. /20 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 4, 2022

Toronto's mayor, John Tory, has likewise called for similar police enforcement on peaceful convoy demonstrators converging on Canada's largest city. Tory, in a statement released on Instagram said:

“I want to be absolutely clear that I support Toronto Police taking necessary action to prepare for this protest with a focus on doing everything they can to protect the safety of Toronto residents and businesses and to minimize any disruptions to Toronto residents and businesses as much as possible.”

Tory goes on to state that he supports “the right of all Canadians to peaceful, respectful protest” but added that Toronto “must do everything we can to avoid the type of situation currently faced by Ottawa residents and businesses."

