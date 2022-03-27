Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Outsourcing opinion with Melissa Tate | Andrew Says #66

  • By Rebel News
  • March 27, 2022
  • News Analysis

Melissa Tate, author of the book Choice Privilege returns to Andrew Says to discuss the Florida bill banning radical gender ideology being taught to kindergarten to grade three in the southern state.

The two also review topics like Lia Thomas, Biden's economy and even why media coverage and headlines have replaced citizens' need to feel informed.

“Viewpoints have been outsourced to the media,” Tate says, remarking how people will still watch one particular news channel or broadcast and accept that as the driving narrative or truth.

Tate explains the reason she was banned from Twitter and history she's had with the platform, while behind the RebelNews+ paywall she gives her opinion on the reason for high gas prices and what's happening in Ukraine.

