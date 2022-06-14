Over 4,000 miscarriages reported to VAERS after COVID injection

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Let Kids Camp Tim Hortons Foundation Camps will require all campers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending their camps. If you agree that they should let teens camp regardless of vaccination status, please sign the petition on this page. 23,056 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

It is becoming increasingly less taboo to discuss the post-COVID injection issues that women have been anecdotally sharing since the COVID biologics program rolled out in December 2020.

The previously disregarded claims appear to be increasingly backed by scientific evidence and study. As evidenced by The Testimonies Project, this phenomenon affects women post-injection regardless of race, age or geographic location.

In this interview, we discuss this trend with Dr. Jessica Rose who is an applied mathematician, immunologist, computational and molecular biologist and biochemist. Rose previously joined me to discuss the dissections that she was, and continues to do on the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) data.

Rose notes certain adverse events reports in the VAERS database have become so great that they are too computationally heavy to analyze.

Within the VAERS database, according to Roses' count, to date there have been 4,474 reports of spontaneous abortions (i.e. miscarriages) submitted post COVID injection. Rose speculates that there is an underreporting factor of approximately 31, so multiplying those reported events by 31 is likely to be a more true representation of the adverse events profile.

We reference Roses’ post from December 2021 that scrutinizes Pfizer’s own safety data documents. In it, Rose found that of the 274 pregnant women enrolled in the study, 68% resulted in miscarriage, which confirms the concerns expressed by this publication in the New England Journal of Medicine from June 2021.

Rose reiterates that “we’re talking about half of our population… about the health and fertility of our species. You’d think that if there were even an iota of concern that the Precautionary Principle would be thrown into the mix and we would stop pushing this on people, especially pregnant women.”

Giving kudos to viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle for conducting analysis from Pfizer’s pre-clinical biodistrubtion study, it proves that these injections circulate throughout the body and, of greater concern, accumulate in certain organs. Namely, the ovaries and more broadly, the liver, spleen, adrenals, etc.

Wanting to end this massive experiment, Rose is concerned that “what we’re doing could very well be detrimental to the fertility of women. I hope not. But it could very well be and… it’s concerning to say the least.”