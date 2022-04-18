Science now backs menstruation issues after COVID vaccination

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

As data around COVID-19 injectables continues to be collected and analyzed, it appears as though previously disregarded anecdotal evidence that women’s menstrual cycles are affected by COVID-19 vaccination is coming true.

In a pre-print report in MedRxiv, researchers sampled 39,129. After removing those who had a suspected or natural COVID infection, they included individuals who met the stringent criteria of being fully vaccinated — those who received at least two COVID injections and were at least 14 days post second dose.

Based on the data analysis of Dr. Jessica Rose, who has been sounding the alarm on women’s issues post-COVID injection(s) for months, it is shocking that it has taken researchers this long to come forward with tangible findings.

In the study that refers to “menstruating people”, of the sample participants, “71% of people [were] on long-acting reversible contraceptives, 39% of people on gender-affirming hormones, and 66% of post-menopausal people reported breakthrough bleeding.”

Yet anyone who questioned or came forward with their own unique individual claims was ridiculed, slandered and gaslit into claims of “pandemic stress” being the cause of their personal woes. Anyone questioning or speaking out against the widely accepted “safe and effective” narrative has been de-platformed, censored and cancelled.

It seems that the more that these reactions snowball — the more individuals who come forward after experiencing similar reactions — the harder they are to ignore.

What else throughout the COVID narrative, that was hailed as settled science, will turn out to carry risky repercussions?