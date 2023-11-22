Over half of Americans suspect Biden played role in son’s business
Biden has maintained that he never discussed business matters with his son or associates, a claim challenged by evidence from Hunter Biden's forsaken laptop and statements from his ex-business associate, Devon Archer.
A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll reveals that over half of American citizens suspect President Joe Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's business activities, contradicting repeated denials from the White House.
The survey found that 60% of participants think President Biden aided and was involved in Hunter Biden’s ventures, while 40% disagree. Political lines influence perceptions, with 81% of Republican voters suspecting Joe Biden's involvement, in contrast to 39% of Democrats, the Daily Mail reports.
The poll also measured Hunter Biden's public image, showing a 24% favorability and 55% unfavorability, with 37% holding a 'very unfavorable' view. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump received a 30% 'very favorable' rating and 34% 'very unfavorable' in the same survey.
Archer disclosed that Joe Biden attended two dinners at Cafe Milano in Washington, D.C., with Hunter's business colleagues. Additionally, a note from a Burisma executive on the laptop expressed gratitude for Hunter introducing him to his father during a dinner.
Archer's testimony also included that Joe Biden met Jonathan Li, CEO of the Chinese-backed BHR Partners, where Hunter held a 10% stake, over coffee. The scrutiny of Hunter Biden's business engagements intensified following revelations from the laptop he left at a repair shop, which emerged a month before the 2020 election.
In September, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy initiated an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, accusing his family of engaging in corrupt practices. Since then, House Republicans have been focusing on the Biden family's bank records and the details of these business interactions.
James Comer, the Chair of the House Oversight Committee, has alleged to have tracked approximately $20 million from international sources into the bank accounts of Biden family members.
This money is said to have been funneled through intricate shell accounts aimed at reducing scrutiny. However, Comer has not established a direct financial connection to President Joe Biden. In discovered text messages, Hunter Biden expressed frustration about having to cover his father's expenses.
In another revealed text, Hunter mentioned to a Chinese business contact that he was in a meeting with his father, who was reportedly eager to understand why a promised payment had not been made.
The mentioned poll was conducted online with 2,851 registered voters on November 15-16.
House Republicans are intensifying their efforts in the impeachment investigation against President Biden, having issued subpoenas to Hunter Biden and James Biden, and sought interviews with about a dozen other individuals. The next step involves deciding whether to proceed with a House vote on the impeachment of the president.
