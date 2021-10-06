PAPERS PLEASE: Police try new tactic to STOP free press in Melbourne

Covering the protests in Melbourne can be dangerous. Police have violently pepper-sprayed, attacked and arrested me before. We're in the Supreme court fighting back for myself and my security.

However, sometimes it's hard even to get to work these days in Melbourne.

Police patrolling the streets often stop us to 'randomly' check our accreditation and work permits.

On this specific occasion, police detained me, my cameraman and my security guard for twenty minutes on a technicality.

It turns out he was wrong the entire time.

We live in a police state.