Pastor Artur Pawlowski is now finally out of jail
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the latest on Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who has now finally been released from jail after 51 days.
While Artur is now home, he is far from free, as he is subject to a strict curfew and an effective house arrest aside from times where he is serving his church community as a pastor.
