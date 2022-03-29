DAILY | The government is charging political opponents for being involved in a protest
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canadian consumers overcame their fear of COVID and adopted to pandemic precautions, lockdowns the Bank of Canada said, were to blame for economic problems
- The Toronto District School Board invited some questionable performers to headline a LGBT event
- Male patients in England have been asked if they are pregnant before receiving medical scans
- Students and advocates are calling on Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald to change its name
- Canada's foreign minister says we've got to censor the internet to protect ourselves from Russian disinformation
- Quebec has entered a sixth wave, according to “the experts”
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill limiting teaching of LGBT issues to young students
- Ontario MPP Randy Hillier has been released from jail after turning himself into Ottawa police Monday morning
- Democrats are pushing for a vote on Biden's Supreme Court nominee
- Biden tried to clarify his recent statements about Russia
