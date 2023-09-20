Pastor Artur is a free man: Lawyer breaks down case

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, civil liberties lawyer Sarah Miller joined the show to discuss the sentencing of Pastor Artur Pawlowski. Pastor Artur has been outspoken in his opposition to COVID-19 restrictions since they were first implemented three years ago.

As stated by Sarah Miller, a lawyer representing Pastor Artur, "Of course it's great that Artur is not going back to prison. But it is very disheartening to know that he spent over 50 days in custody for a 20-minute speech." Pastor Artur was given a 60-day sentence with credit for time served so will not be returning to jail.

"So this is definitely a message from the criminal justice system, 'if you're going to speak at protests, your speech will or at least could attract criminal and penal consequences," added Miller.

Miller went on to say, "So although yesterday was a happy moment for Artur because he wasn't returning back to jail, he wasn't going to serve additional time which is what the Crown was seeking, up to 12 months and then in court you heard 10 months, he would have returned to custody. That's positive that he didn't, but it's a significant sentence, 60 days, if he had not been detained, if his bail had not been refused, that first instance, he would have then been facing 60 days in jail."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.