INTERVIEW: Pastor Artur's lawyer reacts to his dramatic airport arrest
Kian Simone gets an update from Pastor Artur Pawlowski's lawyer, Sarah Miller, after he was released from jail following his dramatic arrest at the airport upon his return to Canada.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski was again arrested, SWAT team-style, this time at the airport! We caught up with him for an exclusive phone interview yesterday where he expressed his concern for the future of our country.
Today we caught up with Sarah Miller, his hard working lawyer, who was able to get the pastor out on bail last night. She was just as surprised as everyone else about the arrest — that is, not at all.
Sarah says this won’t necessarily affect Artur’s upcoming hearing on October 13 — where we will learn if he is going to be sentenced to 21 days in jail for contempt of court, or in other words, opening his church.
We will be sure to keep bringing you updates to this story as it develops.
In the mean time, Artur still needs your help. We are crowdfunding his legal battle against the Government of Alberta. You can help us by donating to SaveArtur.com.
