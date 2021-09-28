INTERVIEW: Pastor Artur's lawyer reacts to his dramatic airport arrest

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 19108 Donors

Goal: 20000 Donors Donate

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was again arrested, SWAT team-style, this time at the airport! We caught up with him for an exclusive phone interview yesterday where he expressed his concern for the future of our country.

Today we caught up with Sarah Miller, his hard working lawyer, who was able to get the pastor out on bail last night. She was just as surprised as everyone else about the arrest — that is, not at all.

Sarah says this won’t necessarily affect Artur’s upcoming hearing on October 13 — where we will learn if he is going to be sentenced to 21 days in jail for contempt of court, or in other words, opening his church.

We will be sure to keep bringing you updates to this story as it develops.

In the mean time, Artur still needs your help. We are crowdfunding his legal battle against the Government of Alberta. You can help us by donating to SaveArtur.com.