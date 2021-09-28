EXCLUSIVE: Phone interview with Pastor Artur Pawlowski behind bars following latest arrest

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Immediately upon his return to Canada, authorities arrested Pastor Artur Pawlowski as he was debarking a private plane. They didn’t even allow him to say hello to his family, and many were left wondering why he had been arrested. You have likely already seen the troubling arrest footage, but we are now able to bring you an exclusive phone interview of Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s first call from behind bars.

Pastor Artur explained that he was arrested on two new charges, and that beyond that he has been given very little information. He does not know what lies ahead, or how long he will be held at this point, but he decried the state of Canada that is becoming more and more like the communist life he left behind as a child. We will continue to provide the latest and most exclusive developments in this rapidly evolving story.

The continued violation of Pastor Artur’s fundamental rights has been a point of shame for Canadians, and has drawn a great deal of criticism from people around the world. Police, health officials and politicians alike are once again putting on a repulsive display of authoritarian rule and persecution. The world will take notice, and as always, we will be there to tell the story.

