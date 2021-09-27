BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski ARRESTED again after landing at Calgary airport

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 18230 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has just been arrested upon his return to Canada from a months-long speaking tour in the United States.

After landing at the Calgary airport, police rushed onto the tarmac and arrested Pastor Artur the moment he stepped off the plane.

Rebel News reporter Adam Soos was on the scene to report on Pastor Artur's return to Calgary, when he learned that Pastor Artur had been arrested. The reason for his arrest and any charges laid against him are unknown.

Pastor Artur had a court hearing earlier this month that was set to determine whether he would be returning to jail following his defiance of Alberta's lockdown orders. Pastor Artur himself addressed the court virtually, and court was adjourned until October 13 when a decision was scheduled to be made.

