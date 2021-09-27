BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski ARRESTED again after landing at Calgary airport
The reason for his arrest and any charges laid against him are unknown.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski has just been arrested upon his return to Canada from a months-long speaking tour in the United States.
After landing at the Calgary airport, police rushed onto the tarmac and arrested Pastor Artur the moment he stepped off the plane.
Rebel News reporter Adam Soos was on the scene to report on Pastor Artur's return to Calgary, when he learned that Pastor Artur had been arrested. The reason for his arrest and any charges laid against him are unknown.
BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski ARRESTED again after landing at Calgary airport— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 27, 2021
Help us fight for Pastor Art's freedom at https://t.co/5RfUUBfNwX. pic.twitter.com/OHgHgYN2WG
Pastor Artur had a court hearing earlier this month that was set to determine whether he would be returning to jail following his defiance of Alberta's lockdown orders. Pastor Artur himself addressed the court virtually, and court was adjourned until October 13 when a decision was scheduled to be made.
To follow up on Artur's story, and to help fund his legal defence, go to SaveArtur.com
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.