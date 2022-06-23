SAVE PASTOR TRACY: Pastor Tracy Fortin, Church in the Vine get billboard on Alberta's busiest highway

E-transfer (Canada):

The Edmonton area pastor and her church are facing $120,000 in fines for three convictions of obstructing a public health officer who attempted, along with police from a special COVID task force, to enter the sanctuary of the church as services were ongoing. On at least one occasion, the public health officer testified that Tracy's husband, Pastor Rodney Fortin, was at the pulpit giving a sermon.

The Fortins and the Church in the Vine are featured on a new billboard just south of Leduc, Alberta where the 47 linear feet image will receive 1.7 million monthly impressions as Albertans take to the open road for summer.

The billboard directs people to a special website, www.SavePastorTracy.com where they can sign a petition demanding an end to the persecution of the Church in the Vine pastor and congregation. Rebel News journalists will hand-deliver your signatures to the United Conservative Party candidates vying to replace outgoing premier Jason Kenney. On the same website, you can make a donation to support the Fortins and the church as they begin the process to appeal their outrageous convictions and the fines that come with them.

Rebel News, through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund, have been supporting Church in the Vine and the Fortins from almost the beginning of their battle with the province. We do it all through your tax-deductible donations.

Tracy is a Christian, not a criminal. She is a pastor who did her job and, as she told the judge who found her guilty, she would not change a thing. She sleeps at night knowing she did what she says God calls her to do. Can the politicians who are allowing this persecution to continue to say the same?

It's time for the government to back off and www.SavePastorTracy.com.