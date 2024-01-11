Pawlowskis take $3.5M legal action against Alberta govt, Calgary police, RCMP, more

E-transfer (Canada):

Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid Pawlowski have filed a statement of claim seeking damages in excess of $3.5 million, naming the Government of Alberta, Alberta Health Services, the City of Calgary, Calgary Police Service, Chief Marc Neufeld, the Attorney General of Canada, and a number of other John and Jane Doe's as defendants.

The claim lists a litany of abuses endured by Pastor Artur and Dawid throughout the draconian and now-struck-down COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Pastor Artur experienced several brutal arrests, and spent months behind bars largely for offenses that have been successfully appealed or because he refused to comply with restrictions that the courts have now agreed are unlawful.

His longest stay behind bars, lasting 51 days, extended from the only remaining charge that he is facing from the COVID-era. A charge that is currently being appealed thanks to your support, that extends from his decision to make a pastoral visit to and a preach at the Coutts blockade.

I had the opportunity to interview Artur immediately upon his release from that lengthy prison stay, where he detailed some of the hardships he endured over that time. There was certainly no denying he looked frail and thin compared to the man who went into jail nearly two months before.

The statement of claim alleges the listed defendants engaged in unlawful conduct including, but not limited to: corruption, misfeasance in public office, malicious prosecution, abuse of process, false arrest/imprisonment, malicious procurement and execution of a search warrant, intentional infliction of nervous shock, breach of privacy, unlawful discrimination, batter and assault, cruel and unusual punishment.

It also lists a series of grievous violations of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms endured by the plaintiffs.

The claim lists ongoing injuries and adverse effects endured by the Pawlowskis, including bodily injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia and mental trauma and anguish to name a few, before proceeding with a detailed breakdown of the cumulative $3.5 million in damages being sought by Artur and Dawid Pawlowski.

To read their statement of claim in its entirety, click here.

The Pawlowskis legal counsel on this claim is Chad Williamson of Williamson Law, and he along with his clients made a public statement at the Calgary Courts Centre on Wednesday January 10, announcing the filing of the claim.

Rebel News was on location for the announcement, and we spoke with Artur and Dawid Pawlowski in addition to joining Chad Williamson for an exclusive interview to discuss the details of the legal action moving forward.

While Pastor Artur may be going on the offensive for everything he endured with this statement of claim, it is important to remember that Artur is still appealing one major charge that extends from his preaching at the Coutts’ border blockade.

To support those legal efforts, you can donate at SaveArtur.com.