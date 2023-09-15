Permanent resident applications fell in July, fewer international students want to stay long-term: federal data

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,484 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Recent polling has aligned with the reality on the ground as Canadians want fewer immigrants, and fewer immigrants want to make Canada their forever home.

According to federal government data, Canada observed a sharp decline in permanent resident applications in July. The monthly volume of applications fell 15% to roughly 17,800, representing a 28% decline from the same period last year, reported Better Dwelling.

The shift came unexpectedly on the heels of record growth, with 181,300 applications processed this year since July — about 15% more than last year.

Year-to-date applications more than doubled before the past two monthly declines (31%).

According to a Nanos poll for the Globe and Mail, more than half (53%) of Canadians want fewer immigrants than quoted for this year — up from one in three (34%) in March.

Canada's immigration system is in shambles after the Trudeau Liberals accepted record-breaking applications in consecutive years. Now, they are considering "extraordinary measures" to reduce its backlog.



MORE: https://t.co/Pg38M0R3nw pic.twitter.com/Hx4aA9kKEp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2023

In its 2023-2025 plan for immigration levels, Ottawa set its target of 465,000 new permanent residents this year, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025.

Only a third still support the current immigration targets, with regional support highest in British Columbia (43%).

People in the Prairies feverishly supported accepting fewer permanent residents (61%) than any other region nationwide.

Nik Nanos, co-founder of Nanos Research, attributed the sway in public opinion to “the pressure [immigration had] on housing affordability.”

“Regardless of Canada’s tradition of welcoming newcomers, there is a reality that people are wondering where the new people will live and what it might mean in terms of even more pressure on housing,” he told the Globe.

Trudeau is questioned about Canada's immigration system: "We will continue to do more and more to welcome in people from around the world."



Sign the petition: https://t.co/aY7QdxxyD0 pic.twitter.com/4zNv0namEd — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 3, 2023

However, Better Dwelling reports that new permanent residents have had a minor impact on population growth, citing temporary residents driving growth in the short term.

Canada has been actively promoting its Express Entry program in recent years to attract skilled labour on temporary visas.

In 2022, Canada welcomed 1.1 million permanent and temporary residents — more than double the 430,000-person permanent resident target.

While the program is largely successful, recent data shows just 10,200 Express Entry applications this year — a 17.5% drop from 2022.

Though a down July doesn’t demonstrate a pattern, annual growth in the second fiscal quarter (+8.3%) is half the rate of the first quarter (+16.2%) — making negative growth in newcomers possible.

Premier Doug Ford says PM Trudeau's mass immigration policy has caused Ontario's housing crisis.



Ford says the feds never told him immigration would be so high. "That's the reason," Ford says he needs to develop the Greenbelt. pic.twitter.com/PjHd3dfiJG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 31, 2023

However, many temporary residents are still coming to Canada on study permits, though not for the long run.

Nearly 1 in 48 people residing in Canada are currently on temporary visas — up from 1 in 34 people last year — but the data suggests students aren’t too keen on staying.

The Nanos poll found that Québec had the highest support (59.7%) for reducing the number of international students, compared with 48% in B.C.

Roughly three in five (57%) Canadians aged 35 to 54 also want fewer international students.

Over half (55%) of Canadians want less than the 900,000 international students pegged for federal approval this year — more than double since Justin Trudeau became prime minister in 2015.

Justin Trudeau is now attacking grocery stores because of the price of food on the shelf.



But the cost of food is correlated with the rising cost of transportation due to carbon taxes that the Liberals keep increasing. pic.twitter.com/IQX76qJwZn — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 14, 2023

By the end of 2022, Canada had 807,260 international students.

Despite study permit issuance rising 35% in the second quarter, the share of those on study permits turning to permanent residency is relatively low, reported Better Dwelling.

Of the people on temporary visas last year, Immigration Canada upgraded roughly 19,700 to a permanent resident status that previously had a study permit in 2022.

“The reality is we’ve got temporary immigration programs that were never designed to see such explosive growth in such a short period of time,” Housing Minister Sean Fraser said at the cabinet retreat last month.

He acknowledged that while the federal government sets yearly targets for permanent residency programs, they do not impose caps on study permits, primarily driven by demand.

Fraser said this has placed an “unprecedented level of demand” on the job market and an even “more pronounced” demand on the housing market.