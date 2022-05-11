PETA triggered by Elon Musk for telling the world he enjoys chocolate milk

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

PETA, the animal rights organization, has slammed Elon Musk for telling the world that he enjoys drinking chocolate milk.

PETA, which is infamous for producing numerous advertisements comparing sexism to eating animals, told Musk that supporting the dairy industry is bad for the climate.

Despite their work on compelling the agriculture industry to adopt humane practices, the company has attained a measure of notoriety for its advertisements comparing animal slaughter to the Holocaust and sexism.

Chocolate milk is insanely good. Just had some. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Following Musk’s tweet in which he wrote, “Chocolate milk is insanely good. Just had some,” PETA replied to say that “Drinking cow's milk is like driving a gas guzzler.”

“The dairy industry is one of the worst contributors to the climate catastrophe. What happened to caring about the environment? Now chocolate oat milk we can get behind,” the organization continued.

PETA has recently been in the headlines for its protests against Starbucks. Earlier this week, Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell appeared in the news after supergluing his hand to a New York City Starbucks counter in protest of the coffee company’s price markups on vegan milk alternatives.

Starbucks, like other coffee shops, set a markup of almost a dollar on wheat, almond, and oat milk in comparison to its full milk and low-fat milk alternatives.

The “L.A. Confidential” actor protested at Starbucks on Tuesday morning, arguing that it was discriminatory toward minorities, who suffer from lactose intolerance and require vegan dairy alternatives.

“Save the planet, save the cows. Stop the vegan upcharge now!” Cromwell and other protesters chanted at the event, which was circulated on social media by PETA.

This is how you get an animal rights message to STICK!



James Cromwell joined PETA’s campaign and glued himself to a @Starbucks counter to call on the company to stop charging extra for animal and earth-friendly vegan milks! pic.twitter.com/N9aitSQHSm — PETA (@peta) May 10, 2022

