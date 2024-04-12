Pierre Poilievre says Justin Trudeau isn't 'Liberal at all'

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reviewed several clips featuring Pierre Poilievre, who attended the Canada Strong and Free conference.

What struck Ezra as interesting was how youthful the crowd looked initially. He recalled thinking, "What was this a youth event or a youth meeting at the conference?" However, it turned out that it was indeed the conference. Ezra emphasized that this is the face of conservatives in 2024. Whenever he compares it to any crowd shot for the NDP, in particular, he can see that the Conservative Party of Canada in 2024 is the party of young people.

In his speech, Poilievre rallied the audience, asking, "Who's ready to axe the tax? Who's ready to build the homes? Who's ready to fix the budget? Who's ready to stop the crime?"

But before he could continue, he was interrupted. Instead, he shifted to discuss recent statements made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about foreign interference in elections.

He criticized Trudeau's response, suggesting that it was plausible, if not likely, that Trudeau neglected important documents. The speech underscored the need for accountability and action to protect democracy.

The Tory leader continued:

The Prime Minister was asked why he didn't do anything about this interference even though he was warned in briefing notes that he doesn't read briefing notes. Now, we often don't believe the things that this guy says, but I think that most Canadians would believe that defense. I think it's plausible that Justin Trudeau doesn't read documents that come before him. In fact, I think it's likely that he doesn't read things that come before him.

Ezra pointed out that the liberals always say they're better, smarter, or more professional, but they're not. "They've got a bit of an idiot as a leader," he said.

Poilievre emphasized, "It's not that Justin Trudeau is too liberal, it's that he's not liberal at all! He is deeply, deeply illiberal."