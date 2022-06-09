Pilot Greg Hill of Free 2 Fly is questioning the Trudeau gov's injection safety data for airline crews

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

As we see continued chaos at Canadian airports that claim to be following The Science™ by engaging in continued public health theatrics, the Canadian Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra is facing a lot of backlash.

Most recently there was a failed Conservative motion to end travel restrictions for Canadians which means that the theatre continues until at least June 30, 2022.

Mandates also continue with employers who are enforcing indiscriminate vaccine mandates on their employees while simultaneously ignoring their questions, arguably disregarding their need for informed consent.

One of those employees is pilot Greg Hill, who joins Rebel News to discuss what his organization, Free2 Fly, is doing about the mandates amid growing safety concerns. We last spoke a few months ago to discuss Air Canada’s employee vaccine.

Earlier this week he co-signed a letter with 12 other member organizations from the Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition who retained legal counsel and sent a set of questions to Omar Alghabra requesting relevant risk versus benefit injection safety data.

Hill points out the cardiovascular risk already faced by airline crew(s) flying at high altitude and wonders if this inherent risk associated with aviation has been studied in conjunction with the COVID injectables. Censored experts have been expressing cardiovascular concerns for the better part of a year.