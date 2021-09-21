Dr. Howard Tenenbaum on treating the patient, not COVID

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

In this interview I’m bringing you the expertise of Dr. Howard Tenenbaum. As a health researcher and periodontist with a PhD in bone cell biology, Dr. Tenenbaum has a specific interest in oral inflammation and systemic diseases. We discuss how COVID infection causes cardiovascular and heart inflammation – the attack on these systems is the reason many succumb to the virus.

Dr. Tenenbaum explains the research he and his colleagues have conducted into reducing viral load and treating the patient instead of the virus. His logic is that if the body is an inopportune host for viral infection, then the virus cannot replicate and cause inflammation. In order to combat those with higher risk factors – inflammatory co-morbidities like diabetes and obesity – then the use of sequential multi-drug therapy is highly effective when individualized dependent on viral loads and risk factors. These include hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc, etc.

He notes that early treatment is especially key in preventing mortality outcomes in the elderly, who have undoubtedly been hit hardest by both COVID and its subsequent policies. There is also research into using these therapies prophylactically – especially given the reduction of disease incidences in healthcare workers who received such treatments.

Given the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, especially in male adolescents, who are statistically at zero risk of COVID complications, Dr. Tenenbaum believes we should shift from relying solely on COVID vaccines – which don't fully prevent infection or stop the spread – to focused efforts on cocooning the vulnerable, early treatment and prevention.