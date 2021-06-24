Mainstream media ignores Canadian doctors speaking out against official COVID narrative

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 23,677 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Canada’s mainstream media showed their true colours this past week by refusing to report on the censorship of doctors and scientists across the country, which was exposed in a June 17 press conference on Parliament Hill hosted by independent MP Derek Sloan.

That conference quickly began the most viewed parliamentary proceedings that CPAC, Canada’s Cable Public Affairs Channel, has ever aired, proving how starved people are for the other side of the story when it comes to the politically filtered narrative on all things COVID. And yet mainstream media across the board refused to put aside their biases and cover the event, even though doing so could have the potential to save many lives.

Government-loyal media outlets refuse to inform the public about experts who have called out public health officials for failing to provide the public with information about life-saving treatments for COVID-19, and alarming concerns and injuries related to the emergency use only COVID-19 vaccines, especially in children. The attacks that experts who do speak out about such things receive appear not to have been the only recent assault on free speech.

Despite flying across Canada to cover the parliamentary conference for you, in this video you’ll see an attempt by a staff member in the Confederation Building on Parliament Hill to prevent myself, some of the whistleblower doctors who would speak later that day, and a social media crew from freely attending a pre-meeting in MP Sloan’s office to discuss informing the public about this important topic.

Watch this full report to judge the strange interaction for yourself.

You’ll also hear from the brave experts that spoke out on Parliament Hill that day: Dr. Byram Bridle, an associate professor of viral immunology, Dr. Don Welsh, an expert in cardiovascular physiology and pharmacology, and Dr. Patrick Phillips, a frontline family and emergency physician.

Here are two ways you can help make sure the other side of the story regarding COVID-19 can be heard. Sign our petition at StopMedicalSilencing.com, to put an end to the punishing of our nurses and doctors for sharing information that doesn’t align with official public health dictates.

And consider supporting the independent journalism that we do here by signing up for one of our exclusive content packages at RebelNewsPlus.com.