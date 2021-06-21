Doctor who shared COVID vaccine concerns says he is facing workplace harassment

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 18,849 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A doctor from the University of Guelph who has been outspoken about his concerns over COVID-19 vaccines claims he has been on the receiving end of workplace harassment after voicing his opinion.

Dr. Byram Bridle, an associate professor of viral immunology, recently spoke at a press conference in Ottawa hosted by independent MP Derek Sloan. Sloan, who was controversially removed from the Conservative Party in January, held a summit allowing medical experts the opportunity to raise concerns over censorship of dissenting opinions.

That press conference has now been seen more than 470,000 times on YouTube.

Dr. Bridle, the first speaker at the event, spoke about the “very public smear campaign” he claims is being run against him.

“I'm experiencing harassment — lots of harassment — in the workplace,” Dr. Bridle said. While the University of Guelph administration has been supportive of his right to share his opinion and of his right to academic freedom, Dr. Bridle revealed much the harassment he spoke of is coming from colleagues, both on social media and in person.

“One of the members of the Ontario COVID-19 science advisory committee, they were actually the first ones to post a link to the slanderous website and they have fanned the flames of this smear campaign quite strongly since then,” Dr. Bridle revealed.

Dr. Bridle appeared to be referring to University of Toronto professor of epidemiology David Fisman, who on May 29 tweeted his opinion regarding some of Dr. Bridle's claims and pointed readers to a website using Bridle's name.

Fisman was previously criticized by Ontario Premier Doug Ford for his paid work on behalf of the province's teachers' union, while simultaneously serving on the Ontario Science Advisory Table.

Dr. Bridle explained how the issues went beyond disagreements over COVID vaccines, but that “they even went so far as to release confidential medical information about my parents.”

“This is an egregious act. This is a practicing physician,” Dr. Bridle said.

On May 31, Fisman tweeted that a “friend” had told him that an interview broadcast on Toronto-based Global News affiliate caused Bridle's parents to cancel their vaccine appointments.

The University of Guelph told local news outlet GuelphToday that it is standing behind Dr. Bridle, despite the controversy his claims have generated.

“This overarching commitment and mission aligns with the right of individual faculty to express their own opinions or to pursue curiosity-driven research, even when it may be perceived or believed to be controversial and at odds with the common understanding,” the statement released to GuelphToday said.

“Universities must continue to be places that value differing viewpoints, champion free speech, and promote inquiry and academic freedom. We do expect that all researchers adhere to the highest levels of scholastic integrity and comply with applicable laws and regulations.”