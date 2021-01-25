PLEASE HELP: Avi Yemini ARRESTED

Avi Yemini went to cover the anti-Australia Day protests a few hours ago, as a fully-accredited journalist along with a small crew including a cameramen and even a small security detail to stay safe.

But police wouldn’t have any of it.

They physically grabbed him, pulled him away from his team, and threw him in the back of a police van.

