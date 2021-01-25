PLEASE HELP: Avi Yemini ARRESTED
Avi Yemini went to cover the anti-Australia Day protests a few hours ago, as a fully-accredited journalist along with a small crew including a cameramen and even a small security detail to stay safe.
But police wouldn’t have any of it.
They physically grabbed him, pulled him away from his team, and threw him in the back of a police van.
PLEASE HELP: RebelNews.com/FREEAVI!
PLEASE HELP: I am recording this video from the back of a police van!https://t.co/K8XzapZDyc— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 26, 2021
Our Australian reporter @OzraeliAvi was just arrested and is literally making videos from INSIDE THE POLICE VAN: https://t.co/N49EXP9Qqh— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 26, 2021
Spread the Word!