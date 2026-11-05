Smith floats Section 3 repeal, then her ministry backs off

Ezra Levant
  |   November 05, 2026

About this Episode

On Saturday in Calgary, Premier Danielle Smith said she was in an “active conversation” with her justice minister about prioritizing repeal of Section 3, the censorship provision once used against me for 900 days and now against a Westlock grandmother. By Tuesday night, her justice ministry said it was “not contemplating any changes.”

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COMMENTS

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  • Gerry Gilchrist
    commented 2026-11-05 21:25:56 -0500 Flag
    Why as a subscriber can i not get the Ezra Levant video telecast tonight. Only thing I keep getting is the audio broadcast. ????
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-11-05 20:35:58 -0500 Flag
    Danielle Smith needs to fire those NDP agents Rachael Notley installed when she was premiere. Otherwise decisions will be walked back by socialist moles in the system.