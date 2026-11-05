Smith floats Section 3 repeal, then her ministry backs off

About this Episode

On Saturday in Calgary, Premier Danielle Smith said she was in an “active conversation” with her justice minister about prioritizing repeal of Section 3, the censorship provision once used against me for 900 days and now against a Westlock grandmother. By Tuesday night, her justice ministry said it was “not contemplating any changes.”

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