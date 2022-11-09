POEC documents reveal Trudeau told Ford he didn't need the Emergencies Act to deal with the convoy

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette and The Canadian Press / Paul Chiasson

A read-out of a phone call between the Prime Minister and Ontario Premier Doug Ford was admitted before the Public Order Emergency Inquiry by Alan Honner of The Democracy Fund on Tuesday. This information indicates that the federal government knew all other resources had not been exhausted before the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The call took place five days before Trudeau used the never-before-used Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022. This Act gave police and financial institutions extraordinary powers of search, arrest and seizure to put an end to weeks-long peaceful anti-COVID mandate protests; The Freedom Convoy, which took place in the nation's capital.

This video was recorded on February 17th, 2022, everything remained peaceful until the very end when police moved in.



I don't think they had a reason to invoke the Emergency Act, previously enacted for WW1 & WW2.



The day after, officers cracked down and dismantled the convoy. pic.twitter.com/20fsedewtn — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 28, 2022

"You shouldn't need more tools - legal tools- they are barricading the Ontario economy and doing millions of dollars of damage a day and harming people's lives," said the Prime Minister to Doug Ford. "At a time, we're trying to draw in investments, a whole bunch of people are looking at this and saying we can't even clear up a protest on a bridge?"

From a call between Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau:



"I always wonder if they are not very smart people trying to think about shaming Canada in all sorts of ways and hurting economy and getting jobs back to the US. We've got to respond quickly to this."https://t.co/YpdRcagI0C pic.twitter.com/F6WJe112zi — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) November 8, 2022

In the call, Trudeau, widely known for his slow wit and often incomprehensible parlance, called a group of protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, ON (a major trade route between Canada and the United States) "not very smart people" who were "harming people's lives."

Makes me long for the simpler times, when Trudeau enchanted the world with his stories of drink box water bottle sort of things. pic.twitter.com/BNpVY0CKD9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 4, 2019

The Public Order Emergency Inquiry (POEC) is the official examination of the necessity of the use of the Emergencies Act. To follow and support Rebel News' independent coverage, please visit www.TruckerCommission.com