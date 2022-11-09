POEC documents reveal Trudeau told Ford he didn't need the Emergencies Act to deal with the convoy

The call took place five days before Trudeau used the never-before-used Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022.

A read-out of a phone call between the Prime Minister and Ontario Premier Doug Ford was admitted before the Public Order Emergency Inquiry by Alan Honner of The Democracy Fund on Tuesday. This information indicates that the federal government knew all other resources had not been exhausted before the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The call took place five days before Trudeau used the never-before-used Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022. This Act gave police and financial institutions extraordinary powers of search, arrest and seizure to put an end to weeks-long peaceful anti-COVID mandate protests; The Freedom Convoy, which took place in the nation's capital. 

"You shouldn't need more tools - legal tools- they are barricading the Ontario economy and doing millions of dollars of damage a day and harming people's lives," said the Prime Minister to Doug Ford. "At a time, we're trying to draw in investments, a whole bunch of people are looking at this and saying we can't even clear up a protest on a bridge?"

In the call, Trudeau, widely known for his slow wit and often incomprehensible parlance, called a group of protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, ON (a major trade route between Canada and the United States) "not very smart people" who were "harming people's lives."

The Public Order Emergency Inquiry (POEC) is the official examination of the necessity of the use of the Emergencies Act. To follow and support Rebel News' independent coverage, please visit www.TruckerCommission.com 

