Poilievre bars all Conservative MPs from engaging with the World Economic Forum

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre is no friend to the World Economic Forum (WEF), which he made abundantly clear at an “Axe the Tax” rally Monday evening.

“We will ban all of our ministers and members of Parliament from any involvement in the World Economic Forum,” he said, a promise he has made repeatedly as MP.

In July, questions arose upon the discovery of Poilievre's name on the forum’s website, though it has since been removed. The Ottawa-area MP could not explain why they listed his name on their website, and said that his staff reached out to the forum for answers.

“The only explanation they had that made any sense was that they republished an article of mine,” Poilievre explained. “They have publishing agreements with papers, and I write a lot of articles in many papers.”

“Of course I'm not a part of it,” he said. “The thing that makes me a little frustrated is that I'm the only guy that has spoken out against that organization.”

Pierre Poilievre draws applause as he tells a huge crowd in Toronto that his Conservatives "will ban all of our ministers and members of Parliament from involvement in the World Economic Forum."



See our coverage from this year's WEF summit: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/RyUqInl85g — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 12, 2024

The following month, Poilievre told a cheering crowd numbering in the hundreds that he would bar his members of Parliament from associating with the forum.

The staunch Conservative took aim at the Trudeau Liberals last January 2023 for sending key ministers to the annual WEF Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Among those in attendance included Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who frequented Davos several times as a member of the WEF's board of trustees. She last spoke at the forum in 2021 about implementing "stakeholder capitalism" and in 2023 on restoring peace and security.

In the past, WEF Founder Klaus Schwab boasted about his close relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Freeland.

According to the transfer payments section of the 2020/21 Public Accounts of Canada, the forum received $2,915,095 from Canadian taxpayers through grants and contributions.

The largest of the transfer payments to WEF includes a $1,141,851 contribution from the International Development Assistance for Multilateral Programming. WEF also received another $1 million grant under the same program.

“I will ban all my ministers from any involvement in the World Economic Forum (WEF)”



One of MP. Pierre Poilievre’s promises to Canadians should he become Prime Minister of Canada.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/MNxMG7JaXe pic.twitter.com/OBUe3E9Cqt — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) August 30, 2022

However, Poilievre contends the forum will not find meaningful solutions to bread-and-butter issues that impact Canadians despite the Trudeau Liberals suggesting otherwise.

"My ministers in my government will be banned from participating in the World Economic Forum when I'm in government," he said at the time. "Make it a one-way ticket if you want to go to Davos — to that conference."

According to Poilievre, there will be no "hoity-toities" from federal Conservative ranks at the summit. No Conservative MPs participated at the 2024 summit either.

An earlier access filing with the Ministry of Global Affairs by Rebel News returned no records for Freeland's flight records or travel memos regarding the annual summit. The filing sought the modes, providers, and carbon footprint of her travel to the Swiss luxury village.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s 2024 WEF travel records are slated for a potential release in October 2024 — nine months from the date of filing and eight months beyond the 30-day statutory window for release.