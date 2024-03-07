Privy Council Office delays the release of Freeland's WEF records until nearly the next WEF meeting

Another department, Global Affairs, has previously denied having any records relating to the deputy prime minister's trip to the globalist summit held annually in the luxury resort town of Davos, Switzerland.

An earlier access filing with the Ministry of Global Affairs returned no records for Chrystia Freeland's travel planning memos and flight records to the World Economic Forum meetings held each year in January, where world leaders, unelected powerbrokers and unaccountable oligarchs meet to discuss their global agenda for humanity.

The filing sought the modes, providers, and carbon footprint of Freeland's travel to the Swiss luxury village.

Global Affairs responded to the Rebel News access filing, which was made possible through donations to www.RebelInvestigates.com, by suggesting that the records exist within the Privy Council and the Department of Finance.

Freeland is a member of the board of trustees of the World Economic Forum, in direct conflict with her role as the deputy prime minister of Canada and the minister of finance overseeing a vastly underestimated debt explosion, missing a projected budgetary spending target by 16% - seven billion dollars this year.

The latest response to Rebel News by the Privy Council to turn over any internal communications for the planning of Freeland's travel to the WEF in January 2024 will now potentially be released in October 2024 — nine months from the date of filing and eight months beyond the 30-day statutory window for release.

