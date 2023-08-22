Poilievre says Trudeau is the 'hold up' on foreign interference inquiry

Facebook/ Liberal Party of Canada and Facebook/ Pierre Poilievre

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is committed to a full public inquiry into foreign interference — nearly six months since all MPs but the Liberals supported an independent investigation.

Though no timeline has been provided as to when, Trudeau said Monday they are working through the details with opposition parties, reported The National Post. He emphasized the need for a process that everyone will stand behind.

"We continue to work very closely with all opposition parties on making sure that the terms of reference, the person who will be leading it, and the work that is done, is in the best interests of all Canadians," said Trudeau, "without the kind of partisan toxicity we saw [during the special rapporteur's investigation]."

Opposition MPs have repeatedly accused Trudeau's Cabinet of deliberately stalling an inquiry endorsed by the Commons in three separate votes on March 2, March 23 and May 31.

"We want them to end the cover-up," Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said on June 11. "Call a public inquiry."

Trudeau says it's great that Canadians are interested in a public inquiry into Chinese election interference, but stops short of guaranteeing an investigation will happen.



MORE: https://t.co/e32I3ygvOO pic.twitter.com/dbspbs6RJ3 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 27, 2023

On March 23, the Commons PROC Committee voted 172-149 in favour of a public inquiry. However, the non-binding nature of the motion did not compel the federal government to act.

Instead, Trudeau tasked former governor general David Johnston as special rapporteur to investigate the foreign interference issue and recommend whether an inquiry was necessary.

After Johnston abruptly resigned as special rapporteur — following a contentious review on the necessity of a public inquiry — calls for a public investigation have intensified.

On May 23, Johnston released his first report on foreign interference, concluding that a public review of classified intelligence "cannot be done." He resigned on June 9, citing a "highly partisan atmosphere" around his appointment and work.

At Johnston's recommendation, Trudeau invited opposition leaders to review the conclusions of the former governor general's report as part of a "necessary step in transparency and accountability."

Trudeau's chosen 'special rapporteur' David Johnston, who the PM called a "family friend," says his "impartiality" and "integrity" have never been questioned — until now.



"This kind of set of baseless accusations diminishes trust in our public institutions," Johnston says. pic.twitter.com/w5pgs83MiB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 23, 2023

Last month, he ordered Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc to "work with opposition parties to look at next steps."

Blacklock's Reporter said the minister talked with opposition parties about foreign interference in late July. "I'm hoping to have conversations again [...], and I hope to have something important to announce with my colleagues as soon as possible."

"What exactly is the hold up?" asked a reporter then. "I don't think there is a hold-up," replied LeBlanc.

"It's a complicated undertaking […], but the good news is we've made enormous progress together."

Since Johnston's messy departure as special rapporteur, the federal government has yet to find a judge willing to assume the role of inquiry commissioner.

Over half a dozen former judges have already rejected the offer, anonymous sources with knowledge of the ordeal told the National Post. They indicated no interest in overseeing such a contentious political inquiry.

At least 116 complaints of alleged foreign interference in Canada’s last two general elections were dismissed without any attempts at prosecution.



MORE: https://t.co/gE721ZahRC pic.twitter.com/XJ59DeA3WO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 6, 2023

Poilievre contends the prime minister remains the hold up in moving forward on a public inquiry.

"We gave them names. We gave him a mandate, and we've been waiting ever since. The hold-up is Justin Trudeau. Only Justin Trudeau has the authority to call a public inquiry; as leader of the opposition, I have no authority under the inquiries act," he said.

Poilievre claimed the Liberal Party of Canada benefitted the most from Chinese interference in recent federal elections.

According to anonymous security sources, Chinese diplomats and their proxies worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered "hostile" towards Beijing during the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Johnston also admitted that China posed a "growing threat" to Canada for attempting to influence political candidates.

An October 2022 report by CSIS confirmed that China 'weaponized' an instant messaging service to target conservatives in 2021 and secure Trudeau a minority government.

A Conservative MP was silenced in Commons by the Speaker of the House for refusing to withdraw comments demanding Trudeau apologize for Liberal MPs lies about Chinese Communists targeting Michael Chong. pic.twitter.com/u6GsOJKPvy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 4, 2023

According to The Bureau, the CSIS document validated concerns held by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and former MP Kenny Chiu, both alleged victims of Chinese 'disinformation.'

"The briefing from CSIS confirmed to me what I suspected for quite some time, that my parliamentary caucus and myself were the targets of a sophisticated misinformation and voter suppression campaign orchestrated by the People's Republic of China before and during the 2021 general election," he said.

Conservative MP Kenny Chiu lost in 2021 after receiving 4,400 fewer votes than in 2019. Nearly half translated into swing votes for his Liberal challengers.

The lame-duck MP claims his private member's bill to establish a foreign-agent registry provoked China's network in Canada to ensure he did not win in his re-election bid.

DisinfoWatch, a foreign disinformation monitoring watchdog, concurred in a coordinated campaign against the conservatives through WeChat.