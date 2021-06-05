Police ARREST father in front of 'scared' crying child for eating in car

Yesterday, I went to Melbourne's CBD to cover the lockdown protests planned in the city.

Unlike the mainstream media, who too were busy reporting that I was ignoring unlawful police orders, I was chasing up real stories.

A far-right social media personality has ignored police, who visited his house to tell him not to attend any of the protests in Melbourne.https://t.co/jvm3iyIkUs — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) June 5, 2021

I arrived in the city just before 11 am when I noticed police surrounding a car, and I head over to find out what was going on.

It turned out the car was registered to a property more than 10km away, and under current lockdown restrictions, you cannot travel more than 10km from your home.

Watch and share what happened when police tried to arrest the father in front of his crying child.