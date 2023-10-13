Police make arrests outside Sydney Jewish museum on global 'Day of Jihad'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Three individuals were apprehended by the New South Wales Police in an operation conducted outside the Sydney Jewish Museum, in the heart of Darlinghurst.

The incident, which unfolded on a Friday the 13th of October – A day Hamas has called for a 'Day of Jihad,' led to a temporary closure of Darlinghurst Road as law enforcement swiftly moved in to handle the situation.

The tense standoff, marked by a heavy police presence, gripped the area around 1pm. Details remained scant as the NSW Police maintained tight-lipped about the ongoing operation, stating only that "there is an operation underway," during an update provided to media.

At around 2pm, authorities confirmed the arrest of three individuals involved in the incident.

The media is reporting that the men arrested were allegedly performing Nazi salutes outside the building and that there were no threats of violence involved in the incident.

Law enforcement officers promptly took the suspects into custody and initiated a thorough search of the vehicle they had been travelling in, parked just outside the museum premises.

While fears of a potential explosive device arose, the vehicle was ultimately declared free of any imminent threat after an inspection.

The tension that had gripped Darlinghurst Road started to ease after 2pm, allowing the thoroughfare to gradually reopen, restoring a semblance of normalcy to the busy Sydney suburb.

Authorities are expected to release more information about the incident and the suspects in the coming days, shedding light on the circumstances that led to the incident.