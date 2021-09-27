WATCH: Police move in to force HEALTHCARE WORKERS out of protesting in Melbourne
Masked, vaccinated and socially distanced but banned from speaking out.
Almost fifty frontline healthcare workers rallied today in a Melbourne park to protest the vaccine mandate.
After half an hour, the socially distanced group, many wearing masks and fully vaccinated, were moved on by police. Even though, yesterday, thousands picnicked at the same park, in the same spot.
One nurse who works at the vaccination hubs said, "ninety per cent of the people I'm vaccinating are there because they want their freedoms back... that's not the right reason to make a medical decision".
- By Avi Yemini
