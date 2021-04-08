Police threaten protesters with JAIL at Quebec City anti-lockdown protest

On Easter Monday at the Quebec City lockdown rally, police periodically ambushed protesters to ensure mask compliance.

Some were warned, some were detained. Police even gave me a fine, and when they realized I was not afraid of tickets, they threatened to take me to the police station until the end of the protest. All for not wearing a mask.

Restaurants were hopeful to get some business, but their hopes were destroyed when the province ordered them to shut down within 24 hours, causing them to have to sell off their inventory below market price.

While the government is destroying the economy, it has no issue with deploying hundreds of policemen to ensure mask compliance. It’s a failed policy — once the protesters passed through the police ambush, they would put their masks down.

So who is kidding the kidders?