Politicians have turned the police against the people: John Carpay with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms called in to talk about the accountability of politically-appointed public health officers.

Here's a bit of what John had to say:

“It's terribly sad, because there are lots of Canadians that are pro-police, they want to be pro-police. They don't want to see the police defunded, they want to see the police enforcing, you know, the Criminal Code prohibitions against things like murder, and rape, and assault and all kinds of other fraud, all kinds of crime. And unfortunately, our politicians have turned the police against the people by passing unjust laws in the name of health orders. “And you mentioned the lack of accountability. One of the legal arguments that we are bringing forward in our court actions in Albert and Manitoba and other provinces, where we are now challenging the lockdowns in court is that this is a blatant violation of the Constitution. Not just the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but also the non-Charter parts of our Constitution that require... laws be passed by the elected members of a democratically elected legislative assembly. “...this is a core component of Canada's Constitution — that you don't have unelected, unaccountable, politically-appointed people that are passing general laws that apply to all citizens. And just passing new laws every week, every month on a whim, with no democratic accountability.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.