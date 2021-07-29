Powerful Sydney Freedom Day PROTEST VIDEO they don't want you to watch

Over the weekend, tens of thousands rallied in Sydney to protest the ongoing and escalating NSW lockdown.

And like clockwork, the media demonised and vilified all who attended the Freedom Day March by focusing on a tiny minority misbehaving.

But we knew that was going to happen, so Rebel News sent a camera crew to bring you the other side of the story. We don't yet have a reporter on the ground to conduct interviews as I do in Melbourne. So if you think you have what it takes, and you're based in Sydney, please click here to apply for the job!

For now, watch and share what our camera crew captured, including the heartbreaking pleas from everyday Aussies of all backgrounds.

This is what REALLY happened at the Rally For Freedom in Melbourne: