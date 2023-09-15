President Biden backs UAW strike for 40% pay rise and 32-hour work week

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

By Ezra Levant Twitter Lawsuit Please chip in here to support my litigation against federal cabinet ministers for blocking Rebel News journalists on their official government Twitter accounts. Twitter Lawsuit E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

President Joe Biden has shown solidarity with the United Auto Workers' strike against the leading domestic car manufacturers, advocating for fairer profit-sharing. The union is currently demanding a whopping 40% pay hike and a reduced 32-hour work week.

Biden highlighted the significant profits these auto giants have raked in over the past decade, much credited to the UAW workers' exceptional skills and sacrifices. In his view, these profits haven't been justly distributed among the very workers who helped achieve them.

“Over the last two — past decade, auto companies have seen record profits, including the last few years, because of the extraordinary skill and sacrifices of the UAW workers,” said Biden at the White House hours after the strike was announced on Friday.

While Biden refrained from suggesting specific terms for a resolution, he nudged Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis to take strides in ensuring their record-breaking profits translate into record contracts for their workers.

“Those record profits have not been shared fairly, in my view, with those workers,” he said.

Aiming to actively mediate, Biden is sending White House adviser Gene Sperling and acting labor secretary Julie Su to participate in the discussions, the New York Post reported.

It's worth noting that Biden previously tried his hand at mediating during a possible rail worker strike. However, when unions dismissed his suggested deal, Biden enforced legislation to ensure continued operations.