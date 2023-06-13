Pro-abortion PAC sets sights on major investment to boost Kamala Harris' image of 2024 election

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Emily’s List, a political action committee (PAC) committed to electing pro-abortion women, is gearing up to invest "tens of millions of dollars" in a campaign to bolster Vice President Kamala Harris's public image as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

The unprecedented nature of this significant investment in a sitting Vice President underlines the recognition that Harris could play a crucial role in the undoubtedly challenging upcoming election. Politico reported on the strategy of Emily’s List.

Laphonza Butler, President of Emily’s List, elaborated on the goals of this significant financial effort. She stated that their focus is on shedding light on Harris's identity, her accomplishments, supporting her at all turns, and actively combating the tide of misinformation and disinformation that has targeted her since her election.

While the exact amount the PAC will dedicate to boosting Harris remains under consideration, Politico highlighted that it's likely to be in the tens of millions. Butler underscored that the investment would fund voter engagement across several platforms.

Butler explained the varied information consumption habits of different demographics.

“Some age groups and demographics get their information from things like YouTube or from TikTok,” said Butler. “For some demographics, they are much more interpersonal and in terms of how they get and disseminate information.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, an anonymous GOP strategist perceived Harris as a useful tool for advancing the Republican message.

"A President Harris would be even worse than a President Biden because she campaigned as a progressive fighter and had to moderate herself when she became Biden’s running mate," said the strategist.

This strategy from Emily’s List comes as the White House has prominently featured Harris in recent days. Notably, she was positioned between President Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy during debt talks and addressed thousands via a teleconference to rally support for a debt ceiling deal.