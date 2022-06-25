Pro-abortion protesters in Washington, D.C. hang from bridge and argue with black Christians

E-transfer (Canada):

A tense clash between Christian pro-life activists and radical pro-abortion demonstrators took place in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrations against Friday's previously leaked Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision which federalized abortion have been occurring in cities all across America. Friday's ruling turns the issue of abortion back to state legislatures.

Pro-choice protester confronts pro-life man carrying a cross into the protest.



— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) June 25, 2022

"This is a democracy and you have free speech" a Black man wearing an orange vest emblazoned with a "Jesus Saves" sign told a pro-choice demonstrator who shrieked "this is not a f*cking theocracy."

Tensions high as pro-life and pro-choice advocates argue in front of SCOTUS.



— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) June 25, 2022

A lone pro-abortion protester has suspended himself from Washington's Frederick Douglass Bridge for some reason. He has been there since Friday afternoon and is encouraging others to join him.

Protester that climbed up Frederick Douglass Bridge is still up there over 24 hours later. People on scene tell me he's trying to get people to join him.



— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) June 25, 2022

Rebel News has teams of journalists in Washington D.C. and New York City to cover the promised "Days of Rage" as pro-choice activists, Liberal politicians and progressive trouble makers deny the legitimacy of the majority SCOTUS decision.

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade is "illegitimate" and calls for people to get "into the streets" | @TPUSA — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

