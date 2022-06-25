Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

Pro-abortion protesters in Washington, D.C. hang from bridge and argue with black Christians

A lone pro-abortion protester has suspended himself from Washington's Frederick Douglass Bridge. He has been there since Friday afternoon and is encouraging others to join him.

Pro-abortion protesters in Washington, D.C. hang from bridge and argue with black Christians
Remove Ads

A tense clash between Christian pro-life activists and radical pro-abortion demonstrators took place in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrations against Friday's previously leaked Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision which federalized abortion have been occurring in cities all across America. Friday's ruling turns the issue of abortion back to state legislatures.

"This is a democracy and you have free speech" a Black man wearing an orange vest emblazoned with a "Jesus Saves" sign told a pro-choice demonstrator who shrieked "this is not a f*cking theocracy."

A lone pro-abortion protester has suspended himself from Washington's Frederick Douglass Bridge for some reason. He has been there since Friday afternoon and is encouraging others to join him.

Rebel News has teams of journalists in Washington D.C. and New York City to cover the promised "Days of Rage" as pro-choice activists, Liberal politicians and progressive trouble makers deny the legitimacy of the majority SCOTUS decision.

To support their work and to follow their reporting, please visit www.RiotReporting.com.

Protests United States Washington DC news Abortion RIOT REPORTS: Roe v. Wade
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.