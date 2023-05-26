Progressive NY congressman says work permits for migrants are 'a good idea'

  • May 26, 2023
A progressive Democrat congressman says he agrees with Mayor Eric Adams assertion that migrants arriving in New York City should be given expedited work permits.

Adams asked the Biden administration to expedite the process in April, a message echoed by Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this week. “They don’t want our free shelter. They don’t want free food. They don’t want free clothing. They’re saying, 'Can we work?'” the mayor previously said.

A local congressman agreed with the suggestion.

 “I think that's a good idea,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat told Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie during a brief encounter in New York City, backing the idea put forward by fellow Democrats. Espaillat identifies himself as a “former undocumented immigrant turned progressive congressman.”

Signage posted at the Port Authority Bus Terminal showed how migrants can receive reticketing to finish their travel before staying at hotels in the city. 

Meanwhile, just a short walk from near the city's iconic Times Square, a massive hotel is completely closed for public occupancy while it houses migrants. The 27-storey Row NYC, which has over 1,300 rooms, had a police presence outside when our Rebel News team was on scene.

Security at the Row NYC requested our team stop filming, though police declined to respond.

An employee of the hotel told the New York Post what it was like working at the hotel earlier this year. “Chaos, total chaos,” was how the worker described it to Fox & Friends, the Post reported.

New Yorkers are footing the bill, apparently “between $400 and $500 a night, per room, depending on how big the room is,” the worker added.

Rebel News is in New York investigating the city's ongoing migrant crisis. Follow along with our coverage and help support our 100% viewer-funded journalism at MigrantReports.com.

